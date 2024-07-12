LONDON — Novak Djokovic beats Lorenzo Musetti to set up a rematch of last year's Wimbledon final against Carlos Alcaraz.
Most Read
-
A Minnesota lottery winner invested on trust. Trouble followed.
-
Man admits he raped, held St. Kate's student captive in dorm for days; sentence capped at 7½ years
-
From blue to red in a generation, Upper Midwest's Driftless Area flexes political muscle
-
Many millions lost. Is the Walz administration taking fraud and waste seriously enough?
-
The 5 best things our food writers ate in the Twin Cities and beyond this week