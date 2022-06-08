EUGENE, Ore. — Notre Dame junior Dylan Jacobs overcame a fall to win the 10,000 meters at the opening day of the NCAA Track and Field Championships on Wednesday.

Jacobs took the lead on the final lap and held off runner-up Alex Maier of Oklahoma State to cross the finish line in 28 minutes, 12.32 seconds. Northern Arizona's Abdihamid Nur was third.

"I went down and I was like, 'Well, that happened. I got to get back up and finish now,'" Jacobs said about his tumble on the track at Hayward Field.

Southeast Missouri State senior Logan Blomquist won the hammer with a personal best of 240 feet, 8 inches (73.37 meters) in the final round.

"I was nervous, knowing it came down to one final throw and that was it," Blomquist said. "I've worked so hard for so long for this moment.

Tennessee freshman Wayne Pinnock won the men's long jump at 26-3 (8 meters). Texas senior Adrian Piperi won the shot put at 70-7 1/4 (21.52 meters).

Penn sophomore Marc Minichello won the javelin with a personal best of 266-3 (81.17 meters). Princeton junior Sondre Guttormsen took the pole vault a 18-10 1/4 (5.75 meters).

The rest of the events Wednesday were semifinals. Oregon's Micah Williams ran the 100s in 10.03 to lead the field for the final Friday.

NCAA Indoor champion Javonte' Harding of North Carolina A&T had the top finish in the 200 semifinals in 19.98, but he was disqualified for a lane violation. Harding qualified for the 100 final.

The track and field championships alternate between men's and women's events, with the women set to open their meet Thursday.