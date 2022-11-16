Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The Northwestern (St. Paul) volleyball team will meet Johns Hopkins in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Division III tournament on Wednesday in Pittsburgh.

The Eagles are making their second appearance in the Elite Eight. In 2016, the Eagles lost to Calvin in the semifinals.

Sophomores Abby Glanzer (435 kills) and Ari Schmidt (393 kills) have paced the Eagles (33-2), who defeated Wisconsin-Whitewater on Saturday to advance.

Johns Hopkins, located in Baltimore, is also making its second appearance in the Elite Eight. The Blue Jays (24-7) won the D-III championship in 2019.

The winner of Wednesday's match will advance to play either Juniata or Hope in the semifinals on Thursday.

JOEL RIPPEL

U's Rossi up for award

Gophers defensive coordinator Joe Rossi is one of 51 nominees for the Frank Broyles Award, given annually to the top assistant coach in FBS. Under Rossi, the Gophers have a defense that ranks fourth nationally in scoring defense (13.1 points allowed per game). Rossi also was a Broyles nominee last year.

Gophers senior Mohamed Ibrahim was named the Doak Walker Award national running back of the week for his performance in a 31-3 victory over Northwestern on Saturday. He rushed 36 times for 178 yards and three touchdowns.

RANDY JOHNSON

Loons in big preseason event

Minnesota United's 2023 preseason schedule will include the 12-team, 18-day Coachella Valley Invitational at Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif., the site of the annual April music and art festival near Palm Springs. The tournament runs Feb. 1-18 and will include training season and preseason exhibition games. The Loons join Charlotte FC, D.C. United, LAFC, LA Galaxy, New York City FC, New York Red Bulls, Portland Timbers, San Jose Earthquakes, St. Louis City SC, Toronto FC and Vancouver Whitecaps in participating before the MLS season openers.

JERRY ZGODA

Etc.

• St. Cloud State junior outside hitter Kenzie Foley was named AVCA Division II national volleyball player of the week. She averaged 5.1 digs and 3.1 kills per set as the Huskies won the NSIC tournament.

• Right side hitter Kirstin Cotter and setter Hannah Wilhite of Bethel were named to the AVCA's All-Region IX first team in Division III volleyball, as were defensive specialist Maren Sundberg and outside hitter Marlee Turn of Gustavus, and middle blocker Jade Fullerton of Augsburg.

• Gophers forward Bryce Brodzinski was named the Big Ten's third star of the week in men's hockey. He scored three goals as Minnesota split with Penn State last week.