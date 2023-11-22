Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Northwestern (St. Paul) will play New York University in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Division III volleyball tournament Wednesday in Claremont, Calif.

The UMAC champion Eagles (32-4) are in the quarterfinals for the second consecutive season. The Eagles, who lost in the semifinals of last year's Division III tournament, rallied for a 20-25, 21-25, 30-28, 28-26, 15-11 victory over Wisconsin-Whitewater in the regional championship Saturday in Mount Vernon, Iowa.

The Eagles have been led by junior Abby Glanzer, who has 530 kills, and junior Ari Schmidt, who has 355 kills. Glanzer was selected the Region IX player of the year last week and has earned all-region honors three consecutive years. Schmidt was also chosen first-team All-Region.

The Eagles swept NYU 3-0 last month in New York City.

JOEL RIPPEL

Jamestown joins NSIC

The University of Jamestown (N.D.) was accepted into the NSIC by the conference's board of directors on Tuesday.

Jamestown, which competes in the Great Plains Athletic Conference, will become the conference's 16th member on July 1, 2025. Jamestown is currently an NAIA program and is in the process of applying to the NCAA to move up to Division II.

The NSIC has 15 members after Upper Iowa left the conference earlier this year.

Concordia is top seed

Concordia (St. Paul) was named the top seed and host for the NCAA Div. II Central Region volleyball tournament.

Four other NSIC teams — Minnesota Duluth, St. Cloud State, Southwest Minnesota State and Wayne State — were selected to compete in the eight-team regional. The regional will begin Nov. 30.

Etc.

* Defending Div. III wrestling national champion Augsburg opened its season with a 33-7 victory over host Wis.-Eau Claire on Tuesday. The Auggies, ranked No. 1, won eight of 10 matches.