DULUTH — St. Louis County declared a disaster Thursday after a Tuesday night storm drenched the region, flooding residential areas and cleaving roads in half.

"Cook is in dire straits right now," said St. Louis County Commissioner Michael Jugovich, of the town 90 miles north of Duluth. "There are canoes going down the street."

The county board held an emergency meeting Thursday morning to ensure the county was eligible for federal and state relief aid. Commissioner Keith Nelson estimated at least $50 million in damages thus far, and county leaders said the storm ranks as the second largest natural disaster here in three decades, after the 2012 flood.

More than 40 roads are closed inside the state's largest county, with the most damage confined to the upper third.

With more rain expected in the coming days, "the entire county is at risk," said Jim Foldesi, its public works director.

Pre-evacuation notices are being delivered to Cook residents in anticipation of rising waters.

Today the county is prioritizing dead-end roads that have wash outs, leaving residents trapped. Officials could not yet estimate how many people are affected, but said many of the properties in that situation are seasonal.

Some parts of the county received nearly 7 inches of rain.



