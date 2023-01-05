Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

DULUTH — A Culver, Minn., man is dead after a collision with a Canadian National Railway train Thursday morning.

The 56-year-old was driving in Industrial Township, about a half hour northwest of Duluth, when he failed to stop at a stop sign before a railroad crossing, the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said.

His truck, traveling Center Line Road, was struck broadside by a train heading north. No one else was injured. The man's name will be released once his family has been notified. Responding agencies include Industrial Township and Grand Lake fire departments, the St. Louis County Rescue Squad and Canadian National.