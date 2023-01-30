Northern Metal Recycling, which moved to Becker, Minn., after the state shut down its facility in north Minneapolis, has been fined $12,000 by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency for violating its air pollution permit, officials announced Monday.

According to the MPCA, the shredder recorded levels of particulate matter — tiny particles small enough to burrow into the lungs and cause damage — that were 60% higher than allowed during a test in 2021.

Northern Metal also turned in air testing reports to the MPCA more than two months past deadline, in June 2021, after requesting two extensions. The reports were to show the number of toxic gases, heavy metals and manmade chemicals such as PCBs that were escaping into the air, according to the state's agreement with Northern Metal.

In a written statement, Scott Helberg, chief operating officer for Northern Metal owner EMR, said the company needed extensions because of COVID-related supply chain delays. The company has agreed to pay the fine and sign the negotiated enforcement agreement to "amicably resolve the matter with MPCA" but did not admit to wrongdoing.

"Although these emissions allegedly exceeded the permit limit (which is typical during the startup phase) the emissions did not cause or contribute to any exceedance of actual air quality standards," according to Helberg's statement.

The company has agreed to install equipment in the next 27 months to control emissions of mercury, particulates and "acid gas" like hydrogen chloride and hydrogen fluoride, according to the agreement with MPCA. Northern Metal will test the new equipment, set a regular schedule for additional testing and give MPCA status reports every six months.

Northern Metal moved its operations to Becker after a years-long effort by north Minneapolis residents to close its facility there, citing health concerns. In 2019, the company was found to have altered some of its air emissions records to conceal levels above its permit and was ordered by the state to stop shredding in Minneapolis. It continued to run a scrap yard on the site until last year.

Northern Metal's plant in Becker was the site of a massive blaze in February 2020 that went on for more than two days. Investigators later determined the fire was accidental.

Evan Mulholland, an attorney with the Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy, said the shredder should be subject to an independent monitor to review its air testing or perform the tests, rather than leaving the work to Northern Metal. "Why should we continue to trust them?" he said.

MPCA spokesman Stephen Mikkelson said the fine was part of the negotiations with Northern Metal that resulted in the enforcement order. The company obtained a new air permit when it moved to Becker, so past violations in Minneapolis were not taken into consideration.

"With a negotiated settlement, the MPCA calculates penalty ranges and we work to negotiate a final penalty to fit the individual enforcement action," Mikkelson wrote in an email.

But Helberg said in his statement that other metal shredders in the state were not subject to the same permits and scrutiny by MPCA.

"It is odd that MPCA is focusing on our startup emissions from several years ago, fully aware that others in the recycling industry are essentially unregulated by the state," he said.