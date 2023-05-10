Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

DULUTH — There is a strong chance of Northern Lights visible in parts of Minnesota on Wednesday night — provided aurora chasers can find an area without a cover of clouds.

The best bet for a clear window: the west central part of the state, according to the National Weather Service.

The Space Weather Prediction Center raised a geomagnetic storm watch for Wednesday and Thursday after this past weekend's coronal mass ejection — when pockets of plasma and magnetic field lines burst from the sun.

"That's what's causing the aurora lights," said meteorologist Lee Britt of the National Weather Service in Duluth.

Scattered thunderstorms are in the forecast for much of Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin. There could be a clearing around midnight in the Brainerd Lakes area and Carlton County, according to Britt. The Twin Ports, however, will likely be under marine fog.

The sun is currently in solar maximum, part of an 11-year cycle that produces an abundance of solar activity.

"More explosions, more energy, more aurora lights," Britt said.