CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Don Williams ran for 166 yards, including a 99-yard run for a second-quarter touchdown, and Northern Iowa used its defense to dominate Western Illinois, 41-3 Saturday in the season finale for both schools.

The Panthers denied Western Michigan any kind of a running game, holding the Leathernecks to minus-46 yards on the ground. Northern Iowa set a school record with 12 sacks and picked off three passes, including a 46-yard pick-six by Austin Evans in the third quarter.

After trading field goals Northern Iowa broke the game open when Williams found a seam up the middle and raced 99 yards for the score, the longest run for a touchdown by a Panthers since Arnold Paulsen ran 98 yards against Augustana in 1951,

Terrance Kamara carried 11 times for 40 yards and a touchdown for Northern Iowa (6-5, 4-4 Missouri Valley). Theo Day completed 14 of 23 passes for 241 yards and a touchdown to Sam Schnee.

Connor Sampson was 29 of 39 for 163 yards for Western Illinois (2-9, 2-6).

