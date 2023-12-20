Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gunfire damaged two windows at a north Minneapolis day care when children were visiting Santa Claus inside the building early Tuesday evening, according to Minneapolis police.

The Santa visit was one floor down from the room where the windows were shot out, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said at the scene. He noted that some children had been in the affected room "immediately" before the shooting.

"This is absolutely outrageous. There were still plenty of children left in the day care," he told reporters at the scene Tuesday.

One suspect is in custody.

Police and Hennepin County deputies responded around 5:15 p.m. after hearing gunshots in the area of New Horizon Academy, near the intersection of N. Penn and 34th avenues, O'Hara said.

The officers and deputies were carrying out a "focused enforcement detail" in the area in response to recent gun crimes and violence when they heard the shots, the chief said.

Police traced the gunfire to nearly a block away from the day care, in the alley along N. 33rd Avenue. Police believe a man was shooting at someone else but instead hit the day care's second-floor windows, O'Hara said.

Officers and deputies canvassed the area and, after a foot chase, arrested a suspect carrying a handgun. Officers found spent bullet casings in the alleyway.

At least one other person is at large in the shooting, O'Hara said, adding that he believes the second person also had a gun.