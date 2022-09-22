North High School football team plays in memory of Deshaun Hill

The Minneapolis North High School football team plays on after the death of teammate Deshaun Hill, who was murdered in February.

By Aaron Lavinsky
September 21, 2022 - 9:40 PM

Defensive end Noah Tietjen leads teammates in a pre-practice prayer, ending with “number 9 on me, number 9 on three” during a Minneapolis North football practice.

Aaron Lavinsky, Star Tribune

Running and defensive back William Smith during a Minneapolis North football practice.

Aaron Lavinsky, Star Tribune

Linebacker Kahlil Brown runs through the gauntlet.

Aaron Lavinsky, Star Tribune

Defensive back and wide receiver Zashon Rich looks on while preparing himself for practice.

Aaron Lavinsky, Star Tribune

Quarterback Kai' An Darden runs a play action pass play .

Aaron Lavinsky, Star Tribune

Linebacker Khalil Brown stands for a portrait next to a banner with images of his late friend and teammate Deshaun Hill.

Aaron Lavinsky, Star Tribune

Linebacker Khalil Brown and teammates wear a sticker on their helmets, memorializing late teammate Deshaun Hill.

Aaron Lavinsky, Star Tribune

Running back Zelaun Black makes a catch.

Aaron Lavinsky, Star Tribune

Junior Varsity players watch teammates run plays.

Aaron Lavinsky, Star Tribune

Players huddle up before running a play.

Aaron Lavinsky, Star Tribune

Tackles Anaise Dotson, left, and Jaylun Hurd relax in the turf and check their phones.

Aaron Lavinsky, Star Tribune

Head coach Charles Adams III talks to his team at the end of practice.

Aaron Lavinsky, Star Tribune

Defensive end Noah Tietjen, right of center, leads the team in prayer at the end of practice.

Aaron Lavinsky, Star Tribune

Minneapolis North football players walk past a banner with images of their late teammate Deshaun Hill.

Aaron Lavinsky, Star Tribune

