ST. CLOUD - A 40-year-old North Dakota woman was charged with arson last week for allegedly starting a fire that fully engulfed the rural Stearns County home where she was living.

Jamie L. Morin of Wahpeton was arrested Thursday after admitting she started a fire at the house owned by by 52-year-old Brian Blommel. She was charged in Stearns County District Court with one felony count of first-degree arson.

According to court documents, officials were dispatched to a house in the 43900 block of 248th Avenue, just north of Freeport, at about 2:10 p.m. Thursday. The house, which had black smoke and flames billowing from the structure, is considered a total loss.

No one was inside the structure at the time of the fire. A neighbor saw Morin walking on the road nearby and brought her to the house, after which she told police she "flipped out" and started a pile of clothes and other objects on fire using a propane torch, the complaint states.

Blommel told police he met Morin in North Dakota and that she moved in with him about a month ago. He said he left for work at about 7:30 a.m. Thursday and Morin was at the house when he left.

While being questioned by investigators, Morin showed signs of impairment and made comments about being kidnapped by someone other than Blommel, court documents state.

The sheriff's office and state fire marshal's office are investigating the fire.