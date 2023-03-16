NCHC Frozen Faceoff

Friday-Saturday, Xcel Energy Center

Friday's semifinals

No. 7 seed Colorado College vs. No. 1 Denver, 4 p.m.

No. 6 North Dakota vs. No. 4 St. Cloud State, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday's championship, 7:30 p.m.

All games on CBS Sports Network

Colorado College at a glance: The Tigers (12-21-3) upset regular-season runner-up Western Michigan, sweeping the quarterfinal series 3-1 and 3-2 in overtime. The Tigers entered the tournament on a 13-game winless streak. Forward Hunter McKown leads the Tigers in scoring with 20 goals and six assists. Goalie Kaidan Mbereko allowed three goals on 56 shots vs WMU.

Denver at a glance: The defending NCAA champion Pioneers (30-8-0) advanced to St. Paul with a 6-2, 7-2 sweep of Miami (Ohio). The Pioneers have won 11 of their past 12. Forward Massimo Rizzo (17-29-46) and defenseman Mike Benning (13-21-34) are standouts. Goalie Magnus Chrona has missed the past four games because of an injury. Backup Matt Davis stopped 49 of 53 shots against Miami.

North Dakota at a glance: The Fighting Hawks (18-14-6) won Game 3 at Nebraska Omaha 5-2 on Sunday to reach the semifinals. The Fighting Hawks, who need to win the tournament to secure an NCAA berth, are 6-1-2 in their past nine games. Freshman Jackson Blake (16-25-41) leads UND in scoring. Goalie Drew DeRidder is 13-8-4 with a 2.52 GAA and .901 save percentage.

St. Cloud State at a glance: The Huskies (22-12-3) advanced to St. Paul with a 3-1 victory over Minnesota Duluth in Game 3 of the quarterfinals. The Huskies were ranked No. 1 in the U.S. College Hockey Online poll on Jan. 23 but went 2-6-3 to close the regular season. Jami Krannilla (19-18-37) leads the Huskies offense. Goalie Jaxon Castor (11-7-1, 2.19, .918) won Game 3 against UMD.