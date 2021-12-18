FLORENCE, Ala. — Omar Figueroa had a season-high 23 points as North Alabama romped past Southeastern Baptist 106-40 on Saturday.

Figueroa shot 5 for 7 on 3-pointers. He added six rebounds. Will Soucie had 12 points and eight rebounds for North Alabama (7-4), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Isaac Chatman added 10 points. Damian Forrest had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

The 106 points were a season best for North Alabama.

Keanon Peoples had eight points for the Chargers.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com