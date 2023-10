Nonprofit Encouraging Leaders holds event to remember those lost due to opioids and introduce prevention efforts

"Breaking the Silence: Minnesotans United Against Opioids" at Urban League Twin Cities offered people a space to remember those who have lost their lives due to opioids. The event included speakers and a remembrance ceremony with a candle lighting.