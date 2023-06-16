Green thumbs, it's your time to shine.

If you tend to a garden or know of one that brings joy to you and the others who come across it, let us know!

For our Star Tribune Beautiful Gardens contest, we're looking for awe-inspiring residential gardens in Minnesota and western Wisconsin with stories behind it just as beautiful.

So if you or someone you know tends to such a delightful display, nominate it by sending in a brief description of the garden, where it's located and who tends it. Please include your name, phone number and some photos of the garden.

Send nominations to: beautifulgardens@startribune.com. Entries will be taken through July 10. Winners will have their stories featured in the Star Tribune in print and online.