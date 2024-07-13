Tap the bookmark to save this article.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla, — Jhonkensy Noel hit a two-run pinch-hit homer in the eighth inning, and the AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 to stop a three-game skid on Saturday.

Noel connected on his fourth homer in 35 at-bats since being called up from Triple-A Columbus last month off Garrett Cleavinger (5-2) to put the Guardians ahead 4-2.

After Nick Sandlin (6-0) had a scoreless seventh, Emmauel Clase worked the ninth to get his 29th save in 32 chances.

Cleveland's Steven Kwan went 0 for 4, and had his major league batting average fall to .354 from .359.

Yandy Díaz drove in a run for the Rays, who fell under .500 at 47-48.

The Guardians took a 2-1 lead in the fifth when Angel Martinez hit a solo hammer and Andrés Giménez had an RBI single off Zack Littell.

Díaz had a third-inning run-scoring double against Gavin Williams before the Rays tied it at 2 when Richie Palacios tripled and scored on a throwing error by shortstop Daniel Schneemann on Jonny DeLuca's grounder in the fifth.

Williams allowed two runs, one earned, and three hits over five innings in his third start of the season. He began the season on the injured list after hurting his right elbow throwing a weighted ball on March 7 during spring training.

Littell went six innings, giving up two runs (one earned), and six hits.

UP NEXT

Guardians RHP Ben Lively (8-4, 3.59 ERA) will face Rays RHP Ryan Pepiot (5-5, 4.20 ERA) on Sunday.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB