Nobles County Attorney Joseph "Joe" Sanow has died in a two-vehicle motorcycle crash in South Dakota.

Sanow, 44, was riding his motorcycle near the town of Madison, S.D., last Saturday when it collided with the rear driver's side door of a minivan, according to a news release from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

He was thrown from the motorcycle and then struck by the minivan, the release said. Sanow was pronounced dead at after being taken to a hospital. He was wearing a helmet during the crash.

The woman driving the minivan sustained minor injuries. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Sanow served as the Nobles County attorney since 2019, his LinkedIn page shows.

Braden Hoefert, the deputy county attorney, has assumed Sanow's caseload for the time being, according to the Globe of Worthington.

An obituary describes Sanow as a "hard worker who took pride in his job."

"He loved his family dearly, especially his wife and three children," the obituary states. "In the past two years he found a love for riding motorcycles and it was his therapy after a long work week."

He is survived by his wife, three children,and his parents and siblings.

Sanow graduated from Southwest Minnesota State University and Hamline School of Law.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Worthington.