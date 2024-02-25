EDMONTON, Alberta — Noah Hanifin had two goals and an assist and the Calgary Flames beat the Edmonton Oilers 6-3 on Saturday for their third straight victory.

Nazeem Kadri, Martin Pospisil, Dryden Hunt and Blake Coleman also scored and Dan Vladar made 32 saves to help Calgary beat Edmonton for the first time in three games this season.

Zach Hyman scored twice and Mattias Janmark added a late goal for Edmonton. The Oilers have lost three in a row.

Kadri opened the scoring at 2:02 of the first period on the first shot of the game. He poked the puck past goalie Stuart Skinner for his 21st of the season.

Pospisil and Hanifin scored in the period to make it 3-0. Hyman rallied the Oilers, scoring his 36th of the season on a power play late in the first, then adding his career-high 37th early in the second.

Hunt and Hanifin countered with goals in the second. In the third, Edmonton pulled Skinner for an extra attacker with more than seven minutes left, and Coleman scored his 23rd on a long shot into the empty net.

UP NEXT

Flames: Host Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

Oilers: Host Los Angeles on Monday night.

