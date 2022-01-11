Allina Health is restricting visitors as COVID-19 cases surge across the state.

On Tuesday, it moved to its "Red Visitor Status" restriction, which means no visitors are allowed with limited exceptions. The surge of COVID-19 infections is putting a strain on a system already grappling with staff shortages, according to a news release on Tuesday.

About 100 staff members were removed from work each of the first five days of January because they tested positive or were waiting for their results. Allina has "never seen a community illness impact patients and staff to the levels COVID-19 is currently," according to the release.

"The Omicron variant appears to sharply spike and then decline. According to the models, things will likely get worse later in January before we see them get better," Dr. Hsieng Su, Allina Health senior vice president and chief medical executive, said in the release.

The release encouraged people to get a vaccine and a booster shot, wear a mask and socially distance, and get tested if feeling ill.

Allina Health has more than 90 clinics, 11 hospitals and a number of specialty care centers throughout Minnesota and western Wisconsin.