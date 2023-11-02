BISMARCK, N.D. — No mechanical failure before plane crash in Utah killed North Dakota lawmaker and his family, preliminary report says.
Most Read
-
Minneapolis City Council approves Third Precinct police station location
-
Rapist who fled from southern Minnesota jail is captured in field 6 miles away
-
Local vegan chain Stalk & Spade unexpectedly closes all locations
-
Twins off-season issues: Free agents, contracts, areas of need
-
Bally Sports app failure frustrating, highlights problems of streaming