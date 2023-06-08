Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

ROCHESTER — The Minnesota State Patrol won't charge the Rochester snowplow driver who fatally hit a 69-year-old woman earlier this year.

Rochester officials said Thursday the State Patrol has concluded its investigation into the Feb. 24 accident and no criminal charges will be filed.

"The city of Rochester continues to convey its deepest sympathies to the decedent's loved ones," City spokesperson Jenna Bowman said in a statement.

City employee Jordan Dohrmann struck Linda Rud while reversing the plow around 9 a.m. on Pinewood Road SE, just a few blocks east of Pinewood Elementary School. Rochester police found Rud dead at the scene. Dohrmann was placed on administrative leave.

At the time, State Patrol Sgt. Troy Christianson said Rud was out walking when the accident occurred.

Snowplow accidents involving pedestrians are rare in southeast Minnesota. For Christianson, the February incident was the first he had been part of in 22 years.