Two touchdowns and a late fourth quarter stop propelled No. 8 Rosemount to a victory in a showdown against top-ranked Eden Prairie at home Thursday.

Jackson Ganser ran for two touchdowns to give the Irish a 14-0 lead into the fourth quarter. Tyler Schade intercepted Eagles quarterback Nick Fazi early in the fourth quarter.

The Eagles (3-1) got the ball back on an interception by Devin Jordan. The senior capped the ensuing drive with a 10-yard touchdown run to the cut the deficit to seven with 4:16 left to play.

The Eagles had one final chance on offense, catching a punt at their own 30-yard line with 2:32 left in the game. The Eagles moved the ball deep into Irish territory, but a turnover on downs at the 24 sealed the win with five seconds remaining.

Ganser gained 85 yards on the ground to go with his two touchdowns for the Irish (4-0).

Tyler Walden carried the ball 17 times for 78 yards for the Eagles.

One week after knocking off then-No. 1 Lakeville South, the Eagles became the second top-ranked team to fall in as many weeks.

Minneapolis Washburn 17, Southwest 7: Alex Hollie returned an interception for a touchdown and had a team-high 16 total tackles to the lead the Millers past the host Lakers. Tay'jahn Webster had 86 rushing yards and a touchdown, Jack Garcia-Grafing had 93 rushing yards and Owen Lebans-Englund made a 30-yard field goal for the Millers (3-1). Connor Klemmensen had a 5-yard touchdown run for the Lakers (1-3).

Tri-City United 13, Belle Plaine 0: The Titans defense led the way for a victory over the host Tigers (2-2). Marco Reyes returned the opening kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown to get the Titans (3-1) on the board early. Carter O'Malley added a 2-yard touchdown run in the second quarter to extend the Titans' lead.