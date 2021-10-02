Madison, Wis. — The No. 7-ranked Gophers volleyball team lost to No. 5 Wisconsin 25-17, 25-22, 25-17 on Friday night in a Big Ten match before 7,540 at the UW Field House. It was the Badgers' record 26th straight victory at home, a streak dating back to Sept. 19, 2019.

Stephanie Samedy had 16 kills and 10 digs for the Gophers, but they were outhit .372 to .198 by the Badgers (10-1, 2-1 Big Ten). The two-time defending conference champions have beaten Minnesota (7-4, 2-1) in their past four matches.

Dana Rettke had 13 kills for Wisconsin and Sydney Hilley, the former Champlin Park star, had 41 assists.

