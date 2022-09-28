The No. 7 Gophers volleyball team (6-4, 1-1 Big Ten) will host Northwestern (11-3, 0-2) at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Maturi Pavilion (BTN).

Minnesota is 16-1 against the Wildcats under coach Hugh McCutcheon.

The Gophers are coming off a 3-0 win over defending national champion and then-No. 6 Wisconsin on Sunday at home. Taylor Landfair had 17 kills and Mckenna Wucherer nine against the Badgers and Carter Booth had seven blocks.

Junior Lindsay Cunningham of Winona State was named the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association's runner of the week among Division II women. She won the women's Maroon 6k race (21 minutes, 5.6 seconds) for the second year in a row. Her time was a meet record for that race.

Forward Izzy Fairchild, a junior for Proctor/Hermantown, has committed to Bemidji State, according to the Youth Hockey Hub. She had 75 points in her first two season with the Mirage.