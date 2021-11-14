RALEIGH, N.C. — Elissa Cunane scored 18 points, Kia Crutchfield had 17 and No. 5 North Carolina State routed Florida 85-52 on Sunday.

The Wolfpack (2-1) closed the first quarter on a 19-3 run for a 29-15 edge and kept pulling away.

N.C. State coach Wes Moore earned his 750th career victory. Now in his ninth season with the Wolfpack, he's 750-235 with previous stops at Maryville College, Francis Marion and Chattanooga.

Kayla Jones scored 10 points for N.C. State, which connected on 11 of 18 attempts from 3-point range. Crutchfield was 4 for 4 from long range.

Kiara Smith scored 16 points and Nina Rickards had 12 points for Florida (1-2), which made only 32.2% of its shots from the field.

Cunane grabbed 12 rebounds as part of the Wolfpack's 41-30 advantage on the boards.

Crutchfield scored 10 points in the first quarter. N.C. State hit six 3-point baskets in the first half, including on both of its last two possessions for a 48-27 lead.

BIG PICTURE

Florida: The Gators have had issues on the defensive end. Two days after yielding 37 first-quarter points in a loss to Towson, they didn't have much luck containing N.C. State. After Towson connected from 3-point range 12 times, it was the interior work that was the trouble at times Sunday with the Wolfpack posting 38 points in the lane.

N.C. State: The Wolfpack seems fully recovered from the season-opening loss to No. 1 South Carolina. After scoring just 57 points in that game, N.C. State tallied 90 against Wofford and then Sunday's output. The Wolfpack has passed the halfway mark of a five-game homestand to begin the season, so there has been time to sort through any glitches.

UP NEXT:

Florida: Stays in Raleigh for Monday's game vs. Wofford

N.C. State: Home Monday night vs. Towson.

___

