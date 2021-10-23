HAMILTON, N.Y. – Senior forward Catie Skaja's first goal of the season gave the No. 4 Gophers a 3-2 victory over No. 3 Colgate on Saturday afternoon before 957 at the Class of 1965 Arena. It broke a 2-all tie at 11 minutes, 47 seconds of the third period.

Minnesota (5-3) swept the series — winning 5-3 in the first game — and now has won four straight. The win also gave the Gophers' an 8-0 record against the Raiders all-time and a 18-0-1 mark in their past 19 nonconference games.

"What an incredible sweep on the road against a really good team," Gophers coach Brad Frost said. "Had to play with a lot of guts here tonight after having a two-goal lead and them tying it up early in the third. Our team found a way and responded with that greasy goal to get us the win. We buckled down and Lauren Bench was tremendous in net for us.

"The kids showed a lot of heart and I'm really proud of them. We're looking forward to getting home and to a fun weekend up in Bemidji next weekend."

The Gophers took a 2-0 lead on goals by defenseman Emily Brown in the first period and forward Taylor Heise in the second.

But the Raiders (8-2) tied it at 2-all after Delani MacKay and Rosy Demers in the first 6:30 of the third.

Bench made 30 saves; Kayle Osborne stopped 31 shots for Colgate.