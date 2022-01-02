No. 24 Wisconsin (10-2, 1-1) vs. No. 3 Purdue (12-1, 1-1)

Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Indiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Purdue looks for its sixth straight win over No. 24 Wisconsin at Mackey Arena. The last victory for the Badgers at Purdue was a 72-58 win on Jan. 25, 2014.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Johnny Davis is averaging 17.3 points and 5.5 rebounds to lead the charge for the Badgers. Brad Davison is also a key contributor, producing 14.5 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. The Boilermakers have been led by Jaden Ivey, who is averaging 16.7 points and 5.1 rebounds.DOMINANT DAVIS: Davis has connected on 34.1 percent of the 41 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 4 of 15 over his last five games. He's also made 83.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Wisconsin is a perfect 10-0 when it scores at least 61 points. The Badgers are 0-2 when scoring any fewer than 61.

STREAK SCORING: Purdue has won its last eight home games, scoring an average of 91.8 points while giving up 63.8.

DID YOU KNOW: The Wisconsin offense has recorded a turnover on only 12.5 percent of its possessions, which is the fourth-lowest rate in the nation. The Purdue defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16 percent of all possessions (ranked 327th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com