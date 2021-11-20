ST. CLOUD — Audrey Wethington and Olivia Knowles scored goals 41 seconds apart early in the second period to break open a close game as the No. 3 Gophers routed St. Cloud State 6-2 on Friday night at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

The victory was the ninth in a row for Minnesota (10-3, 6-3 WCHA) and 18th straight over the Huskies (4-6-1, 2-6-1).

Wethington's goal, her fourth this season, came at 6 minutes, 15 seconds of the middle period and broke a 1-all tie. Knowles quick follow-up goal was the eventual winner. With 2:32 left in the period, Abigail Noreen made it a two-goal lead and, with 14 seconds left, Taylor Heise got her second goal of the game to make it a four-goal period.

Addi Scribner scored for the Huskies in the third period and Gracie Ostertag, on a power play, for the Gophers.

Heise had her other goal for Minnesota in the opening period, shorthanded at 2:21. Emma Gentry tied it for the Huskies at 14:14.

Makayla Pahl made 23 saves for the Gophers, Sanni Ahola 34 for St. Cloud State.