The No. 3 Gophers volleyball team ran into a team Saturday night looking for revenge. And Stanford got it.

The No. 11 Cardinal beat Minnesota 25-20, 25-18, 22-25, 25-12 on the second day of the Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge at Maturi Pavilion.

Last season the Gophers beat Stanford twice, the second time 3-0 in the second round of the NCAA tournament on Dec. 4 in Minneapolis.

Redshirt sophomore Taylor Landfair, who had a career-high 28 kills the match before, led the Gophers (4-2) in kills again with 15 but she also had seven attack errors and hit only .170. Kendall Kipp had 17 kills and Catie Baird and Elia Rubin 12 apiece for Stanford (4-2).

The Cardinal hit .269 to the Gophers' .102 and had a 23-9 dominance in blocks.

Earlier at Maturi, No. 20 Penn State edged No. 18 Oregon 25-21, 15-25, 25-19, 23-25, 15-9. The Nittany Lions are 8-0.

Etc.

• After opening the season 0-3-1, the Gophers women's soccer team will try to win its fourth straight match in a row when it plays Marquette at 1 p.m. Sunday at Elizabeth Lyle Robbie Stadium.

• The Gophers men's golf team will host the two-day, 15-team Gopher Invitational, starting with a 7:15 a.m. shotgun start Sunday at Windsong Farm Golf Club in Independence.

• Senior forwards Brendan Furry and Cade Borchardt were named the co-captains for the Minnesota State Mankato men's hockey team. Picked alternate captains were senior forward Sam Morton and junior defenseman Jake Livingstone.

• Evan Trupp, a former University of North Dakota hockey player, was named coach of the Anchorage Wolverines of the North American Hockey League. … The NAHL announced it has partnered with Bethel University to provide online higher education access for players.