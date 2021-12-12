BATON ROUGE, La. — Faustine Aifuwa scored 14 points, Khayla Painter added 13 and No. 24 LSU coasted to a 96-55 win over Texas Southern on Sunday.

It marked the first win for LSU (7-1), which won its sixth straight, as a ranked team in the Kim Mulkey era and followed the Tigers' first win over a ranked team. LSU beat No. 14 Iowa State 69-60 last time out.

Texas Southern (0-6) kept pace in the first quarter, trailing 18-16 but LSU scored the first 11 points of the second quarter and outscored the visiting Tigers 31-8 for a 49-24 halftime lead.

The last eight points of the second quarter with the first 13 of the third pushed the lead to 38.

All 13 LSU players scored and combined to shoot 63% (36 of 58). Alexis Morris scored 11 points and five other players had eight or nine. Autumn Newby grabbed seven rebounds as the Tigers dominated the boards 48-20. Ryann Payne had seven of LSU's 26 assists. Pointer had five of LSU's 13 steals.

Jala Buster scored 13 points for Texas Southern.

