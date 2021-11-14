FAIRFAX, Va. — Elizabeth Kitley scored 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and No. 24-ranked Virginia Tech established early control and beat George Mason 81-52 on Sunday.

In helping to move the Hokies to 3-0, Kitley in her last two games has shot 28 for 38 and averaged 28.5 points. She was 11 for 17 on Sunday, and in all three games, the 6-foot-6 junior is averaging 9.6 rebounds. It was Kitley's first double-double of the season.

After Tamia Lawhorne's basket pulled the Patriots (2-1) within 11-10, Emily Lytle and Aisha Sheppard each made 3-pointers, Kitley made a jumper and Azana Baines added a layup for a 10-0 run.

George Mason closed to within 24-21 on Jordan Wakefield's 3 with 5:45 before halftime, but Virginia Tech broke away with a 15-0 run to close the quarter and led 39-21 at halftime.

Sheppard finished with 16 points, Cayla King scored 15, Lytle 13 and Georgia Amoore distributed nine assists.

Wakefield scored 16 points on 4-for-5 shooting from 3 and Lawhorne 14 off the bench for George Mason.

