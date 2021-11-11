COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Jordan Nixon scored 13 points to lead five in double figures and No. 23 Texas A&M cruised to a 92-32 victory over Southern on Thursday night.

Destiny Pitts and Sahara Jones had 12 points apiece for Texas A&M (2-0). Kayla Wells added 11 points and Maliyah Johnson 10 as 13 Aggies entered the scoring column.

Nixon made a pair of 3-pointers and was 4 of 7 from the field. Her 3 from deep stretched the Aggies' lead to 62-15 with 3:06 to play in the third quarter. Pitts scored all 12 points on four 3-pointers and grabbed seven rebounds.

Pitts scored nine points in the first half as the Aggies built a 43-9 halftime lead. It was lowest scoring output by an Aggie opponent since holding Prairie View A&M to 10 points on Dec. 29, 2015.

The Aggies shot 50% (8 of 16) from long range and 56.7% (34 of 60) overall.

Aleighyah Fontenot made three 3-pointers and scored 11 points to lead Southern in its season opener.

___

