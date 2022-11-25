Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

ESTERO, Fla. — Sarah Andrews scored 16 points with six assists, Darianna Littlepage-Buggs had 13 points and 14 rebounds, and No. 21 Baylor beat Saint Louis 92-58 on Friday in the Gulf Coast Showcase.

Baylor opened the game on a 14-2 run, led 25-11 after one quarter and held a double-digit advantage the rest of the way. The Bears led 86-47 with 7:58 to go in the fourth.

Ja'Mee Asberry added 14 points, and Jaden Owens added 11 points and 10 assists for Baylor (4-1), which was coming off a 73-68 loss to then-No. 19 Maryland on Sunday. Bella Fontleroy had 10 points and nine rebounds off the bench.

The Baylor defense nearly recorded 19 turnovers for the fourth time in five games, but Saint Louis finished with 18. The Billikens were held to 33% shooting, including 3 of 25 from distance.

Brooke Flowers scored 13 points, Mia Nicastro added 12 and Peyton Kennedy had 11 for Saint Louis (1-6), which has lost five straight. Kyla McMakin, who entered averaging 21.2 points per game, was held to seven points on 2-of-14 shooting.

