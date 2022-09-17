Eden Prairie came into Friday's game against defending state champion Lakeville South tied for No. 2 in the state rankings.

A 21-6 thumping of the Cougars means the Eagles will be alone at the top of Class 6A next week.

An inspired defensive effort, coupled with a solid offensive showing, made Eden Prairie (3-0) too much for the visitors from Lakeville South (2-1).

Trailing 14-6 at halftime, the Cougars punted away their first possession of the second half and Eden Prairie took over on its 43-yard line. What followed was a signature Eagles touchdown march, a ground-and-pound affair capped by a 1-yard Tyler Walden scoring run for a 21-6 advantage.

The first half, meanwhile, was anything but the usual. Both teams turned near doom into an opportunity. Eden Prairie lost a fumble at its 23-yard line, setting up Lakeville South for a short field. Eagles defensive back Devin Jordan had other plans.

The Cougars' first play, a rare pass, went directly into Jordan's chest. He returned the gift about 80 yards to the Lakeville South 3-yard line. One play later, Dominic Heim ran the ball into the end zone. Then he did the same with the two-point conversion and the Eagles led 8-0 after one quarter.

On the next Eden Prairie possession, quarterback Nick Fazi hit Michael Gross in stride. Gross, who ran the second leg of the winning 4x200-meter relay at the Class 3A state track and field championship meet in June, won the race for an 85-yard touchdown.

Down 14-0, South could ill afford falling further behind. The Cougars faced fourth-and-1 at the Eden Prairie 25-yard line when the left side of the offensive line committed a false-start penalty.

But the Cougars shook it off. When play resumed, Jacob Royse went over the top to Jay Winters for a 30-yard touchdown pass.