MILWAUKEE — Liza Karlen had 25 points and 12 rebounds for her second double-double of the season, Mackenzie Hare added 15 points and No. 19 Marquette beat No. 20 Creighton 76-70 on Wednesday night to open Big East play.

It was tied at 64-all with 4:28 left in the fourth quarter before Marquette pulled away by making a basket on three straight possessions, two by Karlen. Creighton's only field goal in the final four minutes came with 38 seconds remaining.

Rose Nkumu and Jordan King each had 11 points for Marquette (10-0). The Golden Eagles shot 52% from the field and made 14 of 20 free throws, compared to 10 attempts by Creighton.

Emma Ronsiek led Creighton (7-2) with 29 points, reaching the 20-point mark for the third straight game — and fourth this season. Molly Mogensen scored a season-high 21 points and Lauren Jensen added 13. Morgan Maly, averaging 16.5 points per game, was held to four points on 2-of-13 shooting.

Ronsiek made a 3-pointer with 1:02 remaining in the first half and neither team scored again to go into the break tied at 36-all. Mogensen scored nine of Creighton's 20 first-quarter points.

The Bluejays finished 8 of 30 from 3-point range.

Both teams play again on Sunday. Creighton travels to Iowa for a matchup against Drake, and Marquette hosts Appalachian State.

