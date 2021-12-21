WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Madison Scott scored 12 points, Angel Baker had 11 and Mississippi's defense took over in the third quarter to propel the Rebels to a 61-53 win over No. 18 South Florida at the West Palm Beach Invitational on Tuesday.

It was the first game against a ranked team this season for the Rebels (12-1), who take a 12-game winning streak into their Southeastern Conference opener on Dec. 30. It was their first win over ranked team outside the SEC since 2007.

The Bulls (8-4) were playing their seventh game against a ranked or Power Five team and fell to 4-3. Sydni Harvey scored 17 points, hitting 4 of 6 from 3-point range, and Elena Tsineke added 10.

USF scored two baskets in the final minute of the first half to lead 30-26 at halftime.

Ole Miss was 4 of 6 to start the third quarter as USF missed its first two shots and had two turnovers before Tsineke tied the game at 34 at the 6:06 mark.

Then the Bulls went cold, missing 12 straight shots before a 3-pointer by Harvey ended a 13-1 run with 4:11 left in the game.

The Rebels, who led 47-38 at that point, went 9 of 14 from the foul line in the final two minutes. USF hit three shots, two of them 3-pointers, but two turnovers kept the Bulls from getting close.

USF was 1 of 10 in the third quarter and shot 27% in the second half while the Rebels shot 55% after the break.

