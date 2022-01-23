ATLANTA — Digna Strautmane had 14 points and 11 rebounds to lead No. 18 Georgia Tech to a 55-38 victory over slumping No. 20 North Carolina on Sunday.

Strautmane scored eight points and Lotta-Maj Lahtinen added seven as Georgia Tech built a 14-point lead in the first quarter. Lahtinen finished with 12 points and Lorela Cubaj added nine points and 10 rebounds.

The Yellow Jackets led 23-9 after one quarter and still led by 14 heading to the fourth. Georgia Tech made 10 of 14 shots (71%) in the first quarter while the Tar Heels made 4 of 11 (36%). By game's end Georgia Tech was down to 39% from the field and North Carolina finished at 29%.

North Carolina's two leading scorers — Deja Kelly (17.9 points per game) and Alyssa Utsby (13.6) — combined to shoot 5 for 23 from the field. Kelly finished with six points and Utsby scored four. Kennedy Todd-Williams led the Tar Heels with 10 points.

North Carolina has lost three of its last five games since starting the season 13-0.

For North Carolina, Sunday was the first of three games in eight days against ranked opponents. The Tar Heels play at No. 21 Duke on Thursday and return home to play No. 4 North Carolina State on Sunday.

Georgia Tech has a home game against Boston College on Thursday and plays at Clemson on Sunday.

—-

More AP women's college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25