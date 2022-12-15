Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

JACKSON, Miss. — DJ Jeffries scored 15 points to lead four players in double figures as No. 17 Mississippi State overcame some struggles and beat Jackson State 69-59 on Wednesday night.

Tolu Smith and Eric Reed had 13 points and KeShawn Murphy added 10 to lead the Bulldogs (10-0).

Coltie Young, the Starkville native who attended Starkville High School, scored 23 points to lead the Tigers (1-9) against his hometown team. He shot 8 for 13 from the field, including 7 for 11 on 3-pointers.

The Tigers became the first team this season to score more than 55 points against the Bulldogs, who have the nation's No. 1 scoring defense.

Jackson State led by 10 in the first half after Mississippi State got off to a sluggish start. The Bulldogs regained the lead and went up by 10 before taking a 31-26 lead at halftime.

Jackson State made it a back-and-forth affair most of the second half before Mississippi State regained the lead for good. After the Tigers took a 53-52 lead with 8 minutes left in the game, the Bulldogs finished with a 17-5 scoring edge.

THE BIG PICTURE

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs escaped a near disaster by finding a way to win. It was a game the Bulldogs didn't play well, but the top-20 team found a way and remained undefeated.

Jackson State: It was one of the best showings of the season for the Tigers who have played a relatively difficult schedule. JSU was in position but just couldn't hold on.

UP NEXT

Jackson State: Faces Texas Tech in Houston on Saturday.

Mississippi State: Hosts Nicholls State on Saturday.