MILWAUKEE — Kam Jones scored 22 points, Tyler Kolek had 21 points and 11 assists and No. 17 Marquette pulled away in the second half to snap a two-game skid with an 87-74 victory over Villanova on Monday.

Oso Ighodaro added 18 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals as Marquette continually worked the ball inside. Marquette had a 60-18 edge in paint points.

Marquette (12-5, 3-3 Big East) bounced back five days after a 69-62 loss to Butler that ended the Golden Eagles' 20-game home conference winning streak, which had tied a Big East record. Marquette outscored Villanova 30-17 over the last nine minutes.

Mark Armstrong had a career-high 24 points for Villanova. Eric Dixon had 15 points and Brendan Hausen added 11 points.

Kolek had eight points during a 12-0 run that enabled Marquette to pull ahead for good and beat Villanova (11-6, 4-2) for a fifth straight time, the Golden Eagles' longest win streak in this series' 44-game history.

After trailing by 10 points early in the second half, Villanova tied the game at 57-all on Dixon's 3-pointer with 10:01 remaining. But the Wildcats wouldn't score again for over 4 ½ minutes as Marquette again grabbed a double-digit advantage.

Kolek scored the last six points during the 12-0 spurt that put Marquette ahead for good. The 2022-23 Big East player of the year shot 7 of 14 to break out of his slump.

During Marquette's two-game losing streak, Kolek had averaged just 3.5 points while shooting 2 of 19 overall and 1 of 10 from 3-point range.

BIG PICTURE

Villanova: The Wildcats lost in part because they couldn't stay hot from 3-point range. They went 9 of 18 from beyond the arc during a first half that featured eight ties and 12 lead changes. They were 5 of 15 on 3-point attempts in the second half.

Marquette: Injuries to Sean Jones and Chase Ross tested the Golden Eagles' depth, particularly after starters David Joplin and Stevie Mitchell picked up two first-half fouls. Marquette won anyway because its best players came up big.

WADE'S GIFT

Marquette announced during the game that Dwyane Wade is donating $3 million to the school.

Wade's gift will grow the school's summer reading program for Milwaukee children, establish a Wade Scholars program benefiting low-income students and expand the university's athletic and human performance research center, which will include a new practice facility for the men's basketball program.

Wade led Marquette to a 2003 Final Four appearance.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Marquette's slide had caused the Golden Eagles to drop six spots in the poll that came out Monday. This victory should enable the Golden Eagles to stay in the Top 25 next week even if they lose on Saturday.

UP NEXT

Villanova: Hosts No. 1 UConn on Saturday.

Marquette: Visits St. John's on Saturday.

