SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Onome Akinbode-James scored 16 points to lead five players in double figures and No. 17 Duke turned back Syracuse 74-65 in Atlantic Coast Conference play on Sunday.

Akinbode-James made 5 of 9 shots from the floor and all six of her free throws for the Blue Devils (11-2, 2-1), adding six rebounds. Miela Goodchild sank four 3-pointers and finished with 13 points, five rebounds and four assists. Freshman reserve Shayeann Day-Wilson scored eight of her 13 points in the first half to help Duke take a 40-28 lead into intermission. Lexi Gordon scored 11 and Jade Williams pitched in with 10 points and seven rebounds off the bench.

Teisha Hyman scored 11 of her 23 points in the third quarter to pull Syracuse (8-7, 1-4) within 47-44 with 2:33 left in the period. But Goodchild hit two 3-pointers and Williams made a basket and two free throws in a 12-4 run to close out the quarter and Duke led 59-48. The Orange got no closer than seven points from there.

Hyman sank 6 of 18 shots from the floor and was 10 for 10 at the foul line for Syracuse, which has dropped three straight games after a six-game win streak. Christianna Carr scored 12, while Alaysia Styles finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds for her second double-double of the season.

Duke shot 45% overall and 35% from 3-point range (6 of 17). Syracuse shot 32% overall and made just 4 of 18 (22%) from distance.

