STILLWATER, Okla. — Joanne Allen-Taylor and Audrey Warren scored 14 points apiece and No. 12 Texas defeated Oklahoma State 62-51 on Sunday in a Big 12 Conference opener after both schools endured long layoffs because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Allen-Taylor made just 6 of 15 shots from the floor for Texas (10-1), but she buried 4 of 7 in the second quarter as the Longhorns outscored Oklahoma State by five to take a 34-30 lead at halftime. Warren, who had nine rebounds, did her damage on 6-of-10 shooting. Aliyah Matharu had 12 points before fouling out and Rori Harmon, fresh off her second Big 12 Freshman of the Week award, scored 11.

Texas upped its winning streak to seven games. The Longhorns had played just one game since Dec. 19 — a 70-63 win over Princeton on Dec. 22 — after having games against No. 4 Arizona and Alcorn State canceled because of the virus.

Lauren Fields paced Oklahoma State with 17 points, but she made just 6 of 17 shots — 2 of 7 from distance — and 3 of 9 free throws. Micah Dennis added 10 points on 2-of-7 shooting. The Cowgirls, who led 16-15 after one quarter, made just 16 of 52 shots (30.8%), including 3 of 12 from beyond the arc.

Oklahoma State (5-5) had not played since a 61-46 win over UT Arlington on Dec. 17. The Cowgirls had games against North Texas and Tulsa canceled.

Texas is now 15-11 in Big 12 openers.

