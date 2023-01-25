Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Jaren Holmes matched his season high with 23 points as No. 12 Iowa State held on to beat No. 5 Kansas State 80-76.

The Cyclones (15-4, 6-2) moved into a three-way tie atop the Big 12 standings with the Wildcats and Texas.

Gabe Kalscheur added 19 points for Iowa State. Markquis Nowell led Kansas State (17-3, 6-2) with 23.

A three-pointer from Holmes gave Iowa State a 59-49 lead with 8:12 left. Kansas State responded with a 10-1 run to trim the margin to 60-59.

Caleb Grill's three-pointer steadied the Cyclones and pushed the lead back to 63-59 with five minutes left.

Iowa State improved to 11-0 at home.

• Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 12 of his 17 points in the first half, Jayden Epps added 14 points in his second career start and host Illinois beat Ohio State 69-60. Illinois (14-6, 5-4 Big Ten) has won five of its last six games. Ohio State (11-9, 3-6) has lost six of seven.

• Georgetown ended a 29-game Big East losing streak — the longest in the history of the conference — with an 81-76 win over DePaul in Washington.

• Emoni Bates scored a career-high 43 points in Eastern Michigan's 84-79 loss at Toledo. Bates scored 29 straight EMU points in the first half.

• Green Bay fired coach Will Ryan, three days after the Phoenix suffered their 11th consecutive loss. Ryan, the son of former Wisconsin coach Bo Ryan, posted a 15-61 record in 2½ seasons.