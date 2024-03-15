Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Johni Broome had 18 points and 10 rebounds to lead No. 12 Auburn to an 86-55 romp over 15th-ranked South Carolina on Friday at the Southeastern Conference Tournament quarterfinals.

Auburn (25-7) routed South Carolina by 40 when these teams met in the regular season. The Tigers led by as much as 32 on Friday.

Chaney Johnson scored 11 points and K.D. Johnson added 10 for Auburn. The second-seeded Tigers will play in the semifinals Saturday against ninth-seeded Mississippi State, which earlier in the day beat regular-season champ Tennessee 73-56.

South Carolina (26-7) trimmed the lead to 10 points twice. Auburn answered and continued to build its offensive momentum to lead 46-26 at the half. The second half was much of the same with Auburn dominating offensively and defensively.

B.J. Mack's 14 points paced South Carolina with Zachary Davis adding 10 points.

Auburn shot 49.3% from the field while holding South Carolina to 28.1%.

BIG PICTURE

Auburn: The Tigers dominated in the paint, outscoring South Carolina 42-22, as well as on points off turnovers with a 17-2 edge.

South Carolina: Lamont Paris received a six-year extension worth $26 million earlier Friday. Now he can start prepping for an NCAA Tournament berth.

UP NEXT

Auburn split the season series with Mississippi State with each team winning on its home court. The Tigers won 78-63 on March 2.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball