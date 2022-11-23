Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

NASSAU, Bahamas — Kayana Traylor scored 18 points, Elizabeth Kitley had 17 points and 10 rebounds and No. 11 Virginia Tech used a big third quarter to beat Missouri 73-57 on Wednesday.

Virginia Tech trailed for 17 minutes in the first half, but scored 11 of the opening 13 points after halftime to take a 37-30 lead as Missouri missed its first seven shots. The Hokies led by double digits for the final eight minutes of the game.

Georgia Amoore scored 15 points, with six assists, to reach double figures for the fifth straight game for Virginia Tech (5-0). Kitley became the eighth player in program history to reach 1,500 career points.

Haley Troup scored 21 points for Missouri (6-1). Hayley Frank, averaging 14.2 points, was held to eight points on 3-of-9 shooting.

Troup converted a three-point play with 3:33 remaining in the first half to give Missouri a 24-19 lead, but the Tigers didn't make another field goal until the 3:30 mark of the third quarter.

Virginia Tech has beaten SEC opponents in back-to-back games after a 82-74 victory over Kentucky on Monday. The Hokies face Longwood on Sunday.

___

