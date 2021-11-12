LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kellan Grady had 19 points, including four 3-pointers, Oscar Tshiebwe had 20 rebounds and 14 points and No. 10 Kentucky blew out Robert Morris 100-60 in its home opener on Friday night.

Daimion Collins went 7 of 8 for 14 points and had a couple of highlight-reel dunks late in the game. Keion Brooks Jr. and Davion Mintz added 13 points each and TyTy Washington had 10.

Michael Green III had 12 points and Kahliel Spear 10 for Robert Morris.

The Wildcats (1-1) led throughout the game just three days after a 79-71 loss to No. 9 Duke. They thrived in most every phase, shooting 12 of 23 from long range (52%) and 57% overall. Kentucky also owned the glass (43-24) and held the overmatched Colonials (0-2) to just 38% shooting.

Tshiebwe continued to establish a physical presence on both ends with another 20-rebound performance, along with making 5 of 11 shots. He grabbed Kentucky's first five rebounds, including several offensive boards in which he converted to second- or third-chance baskets.

Sahvir Wheeler had 11 assists.

Kentucky won the opener of the four-team Kentucky Classic that includes Mount St. Mary's and Ohio.

BIG PICTURE

Robert Morris: Made a couple of early 3s to stay within a couple of possessions but couldn't match Kentucky's intensity or aggression.

Kentucky: Steadily established a flow before exploding for a 12-2 run late in the first half. At times, the Wildcats appeared toy with Robert Morris for a triple-digit effort that was hard to achieve last season.

UP NEXT

Robert Morris: Visits Ohio on Monday night to cap a three-game road stretch.

Kentucky: Hosts Mount St. Mary's on Tuesday night.

