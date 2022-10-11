Gophers volleyball vs. Ohio State at Maturi Pavilion

Wednesday, 7 p.m. • Big Ten Network, 96.7-FM

Gophers update: The No. 10 Gophers (9-5, 4-2 in Big Ten) secured back-to-back road Big Ten victories last week beating No. 24 Michigan and Michigan State in straight sets. Redshirt sophomore outside hitter Taylor Landfair was named Big Ten player of the week after recording 30 combined kills in the past two wins, including 18 kills against the Wolverines. Landfair is one of two players nationally with at least 12 kills in every match this year.

Ohio State update: The No. 6 Buckeyes (9-5, 5-1) challenged themselves in the nonconference schedule the most of anyone in the country, including two matches against No. 1 Texas and another against No. 2 Louisville. The Buckeyes haven't beaten Minnesota since 2014, but they enter Wednesday with four straight victories in league play, including against then-No. 13 Penn State at home on Oct. 7. Setter Mac Podraza leads the Big Ten with 10.7 assists per set.