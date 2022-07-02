WIMBLEDON, England — No. 1 Iga Swiatek's 37-match winning streaks ends with loss to Alize Cornet in 3rd round at Wimbledon.
Most Read
-
Four bodies pulled from Vadnais Lake in 'likely triple homicide'
-
Reusse: Why fret about Wolves trading their future for Rudy Gobert? Start with Danny Ainge ...
-
New edible cannabis law catches some Minnesota regulators, lawmakers by surprise
-
Edibles, beverages infused with cannabis ingredient THC become legal today
-
Wolves land All-Star Rudy Gobert in blockbuster trade with Utah