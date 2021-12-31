Milwaukee (3-9, 1-2) vs. Northern Kentucky (5-7, 1-2)

BB&T Arena, Highland Heights, Kentucky; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky looks for its 11th straight win in the head-to-head series over Milwaukee. In its last 10 wins against the Panthers, Northern Kentucky has won by an average of 11 points. Milwaukee's last win in the series came on Jan. 12, 2017, a 68-58 victory.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: DeAndre Gholston is averaging 16 points and 5.4 rebounds to lead the way for the Panthers. Jordan Lathon is also a primary contributor, accounting for 6.9 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. The Norse have been led by Trevon Faulkner, who is averaging 13.6 points.

RAMP IT UP A NOTCH: The Panthers have scored 72.3 points per game against Horizon opponents so far, an improvement from the 60.5 per game they managed in non-conference play.DOMINANT DEANDRE: Gholston has connected on 34.4 percent of the 61 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 7 of 18 over the last three games. He's also converted 79.3 percent of his free throws this season.

SUCCESS AT 74: Northern Kentucky is a perfect 5-0 when scoring at least 74 points and 0-7 when scoring 69 points or fewer.

TWO STREAKS: Milwaukee has dropped its last three road games, scoring 58 points and allowing 75.3 points during those contests. Northern Kentucky has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 81.7 points while giving up 63.7.

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Kentucky has made 10.1 3-pointers per game this season, which is most among Horizon teams.

