NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Friday:

Nissan Motor Co., up 18 cents to $8.09.

Nissan will invest $1.4 billion to update its factory in northeast England to make electric versions of its two best-selling cars.

Apple Inc., down $1.34 to $189.97.

Shares in big technology firms lagged the wider market.

Nvidia Corp., down $9.40 to $477.76.

Export restrictions to China are pressuring the company, though its stock has more than tripled this year.

Alphabet Inc., down $1.80 to $136.69.

Google's parent company was among the big technology shares taking losses Friday.

Eli Lilly & Co., up $6.01 to $601.10.

Pharmaceutical companies were among the market's best performers.

Exxon Mobil Corp., up 56 cents to $104.57.

The energy sector notched gains Friday despite an easing in oil prices.

Macy's Inc., up 3 cents to $14.87.

Shoppers hunting for big deals packed malls on Black Friday as retailers stepped up discounts and other perks.

Salesforce Inc., up 54 cents to $224.38.

The customer relationship management software company said online sales rose 1% to about $7.5 billion year-over-year on Thanksgiving.